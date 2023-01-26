WASECA — Two Waseca men were injured when the vehicles they were driving crashed on Highway 13 between Waseca and Waterville early Thursday morning.
Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, suffered life-threatening injuries when the northbound 2016 Ford Fusion he was driving and a southbound 2020 Hyundai Ion IQ crashed at 3:23 a.m., the State Patrol said.
Schumacher was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
The Hyundai's driver, Eric Allan Nelson, 35, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
Nelson was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. He had been wearing a seatbelt.
Road conditions were icy and snowy, said the patrol, whose report listed as "unknown" if Schumacher was wearing a seatbelt and if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
