WASECA — Two Waseca men face attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon charges after last week's reported shooting.
Anthony Deshawn Coleman, 29, and Khalee Ahmad Fox, 27, were charged Monday in Waseca County District Court. The charges are both felonies, with the first-degree attempted murder charge indicating the incident was premeditated.
A criminal complaint states the reported target of the shooting was unharmed, although the man's vehicle had shattered windows on the rear driver side and bullet holes on passenger side panels.
Police say they located Coleman and Fox as passengers in an SUV after interviewing the alleged victim.
This story will be updated.
