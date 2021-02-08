MANKATO — A 29-year-old Minneapolis woman and her passenger were injured when their car rolled Sunday evening in Mankato.
Deyauna Lanay Williams was driving an eastbound 2001 Taurus on Highway 14 at 10:52 p.m. when she lost control and it rolled into a ditch, the State Patrol said. Road conditions were snowy and icy.
Williams and her passenger, Samya Starr Robinson, 18, of Mankato, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
