MANKATO — Investigators have no new leads but have not forgotten about the Mankato woman who vanished two years ago.
Monday was a “sobering reminder” that the family of Wendy Khan still does not have closure, said Jeremy Clifton, assistant director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
Khan last spoke to her daughter on June 1, 2018. The 46-year-old woman's car was found with a flat tire parked along Belle Avenue on June 7.
Daughter Aneisah Khan believes her mother was the victim of foul play, but police still don't know what happened.
The case remains open and investigators search periodically for leads. But “there has been no new activity for some time now,” Clifton said.
Clifton repeated a plea for anyone who might have information about Wendy Khan's disappearance to contact the police department.
In a social media post, Aneisah Khan said she does not believe the department is doing enough to find her mother.
“I am mad justice has not been brought for her,” she wrote. “I’m mad I have not had a mom for the last two years. I’m mad the Mankato Police Department has not done their job adequately.”
Clifton said he empathizes with Aneisha's frustration.
“I understand the pain and grasping at straws in order to try to find some way for Wendy to return home,” he said. “Just know that we here in Mankato are trying to pull out all the stops continually so that we can help do that if we can.”
Clifton said his department has asked for help from other law enforcement agencies.
“We're reached out to as many agencies that we can to double back and look at our tracks and ensure we're not missing anything,” he said.
Aneisah said she won't stop searching.
“I want closure. I want my mom home. I want justice,” she wrote. “I will go to earth's end to find you mom.”
