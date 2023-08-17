NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is offering several programs and tours commemorating the U.S.–Dakota War of 1862.
The war that began in August 1862 ranged across southwestern Minnesota and lasted for six weeks.
This year’s commemoration is co-sponsored by the Junior Pioneers of New Ulm. Programming kicks off today.
Tickets are sold out for the commemoration’s annual bus tour of the Minnesota River Valley.
The following is a schedule of events:
Today
Noon — Lunch & a Bite program featuring Brian Haines, the executive director of McLeod County Historical Society, in Brown County Museum’s annex, 2 N. Broadway St. Haines will discuss his collection of short stories about the settling and building of the McLeod County region, “Where the Big Woods Meets the Prairie.”
There is no fee; however, reservations are necessary. To reserve a seat, call 507-233-2616 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
2-3 p.m. — Walking tour of New Ulm war sites. The cost is $7. Participants should be in front of the Brown County Museum by 1:50 p.m. Guides will tell stories of Dakota War events that took place at the respective sites in the tour.
Friday
Saturday
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — New Ulm Battery presentations at the historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St. Program is free, but a $3 admission fee is charged to tour the house.
Members of the New Ulm Battery will interact with the audience and share the history of the organization. Following the U.S.-Dakota War of late summer 1862, the Minnesota Civilian Militia Act authorized the formation of an artillery unit to protect New Ulm against future Dakota attacks. Those attacks never came, but the New Ulm Battery continues to present day.
Sunday
2 p.m. — Walking tour of the Pioneer Section at New Ulm Cemetery. There is no admission fee and reservations are not necessary. Participants meet at the cemetery near the intersection of Highway 14 and Cemetery Avenue.
Aug. 24
7 p.m. — Bits & Bites of History program “The War of 1862 Outside of New Ulm” featuring Jerry Weldy, in Brown County Museum’s annex. Weldy is a descendant of Joseph LaFramboise, the owner and operator of the Little Rock Trading Post that was a few miles up river from New Ulm.
There is no fee; however, reservations are necessary. To reserve a seat, call 507-233-2616 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
