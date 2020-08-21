MANKATO — Stephanie Chappell has organized a campaign to remember the immigrant farmers, untested U.S. soldiers and hungry Dakota people who died during a war on the Minnesota prairie 158 years ago this month.
Chappell, of Glencoe, has asked state residents to place lamps or candles in the windows of their homes or to keep porch lights on at night.
"I feel so strongly that one light can be the source for unity of all cultures affected by the tragedy. The scars go deep on all sides involved.”
Her campaign, which coincides with dates of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, started Tuesday and concludes Sunday.
Chappell, who attended college in Mankato, majored in English, not history. Her interest in the people involved in the war began in 2012 when she was taking photographs at a Hutchinson Cemetery and stumbled upon a stone marker dated 1862.
"It read 'killed by Indians.'"
Curiosity about the person whose remains were in the grave sparked an interest in local history that's led Chappell to perusing stacks of old books and 10-hour days using the research services in the Minnesota Historical Society's Gale Library.
"I've been tracking down family trees, death notices and obituaries — and trying to find out where people ended up after the war."
Her research has yielded "giggle moments" when Chappell's found some tidbits of information. Other discoveries have "brought on a lot of tears."
Her current research focuses on a young soldier, Nathan Weeks, who she believes is buried in an unmarked grave within a comrade's family plot.
"He had fought at the Battle of Acton, recovered, then fought in a battle near Hutchinson. Then he contracted typhoid fever."
Chappell has also been led to connections with other independent historians, including Curt Dahlin, of Roseville, whose research into the U.S.-Dakota War is included in several publications.
"The war is the most significant and tragic event in Minnesota history — 651 (whites) were killed ... and up to 100 (Dakota) warriors," Dahlin said. "It's a fascinating subject. I've written 17 or so books, most of them self-published."
Dahlin's works include descriptions of battles resulting in the largest number killed in the nation in a war with Indians and the government's response — the hanging of 38 Dakota in Mankato on Dec. 26, 1862, which was the largest U.S. mass execution.
Chappell and Dahlin, as well as Corrine L. Monjeau-Marz, of Cottage Grove, are part of an informal group of independent historians who focus on events in the state during the 19th century.
Monjeau-Marz has written about her findings, including an account of an internment camp for Dakota on the grounds of Fort Snelling. Her genealogy research has uncovered connections to French Canadian voyageurs, frontier settlers, as well as two Mdewakanton Dakota leaders Wabasha I and Wabasha II.
“We also have Objibwe, Hochunk and Fox tribe in our our family,” she said.
Monjeau-Marz, who is a lineal member, not a tribal member, said most of her Native American ancestors weren't exiled from Minnesota.
She's recently discovered a genealogical connection on her father's side to one of the men hanged after the war, Hdainyanka, who was also known as White Dog.
One of her maternal ancestors was a 14-year-old child in 1862, when his family was attacked on their farm near Lafayette.
“My mother actually knew her grandfather who survived the war," Monjeau-Marz said. "My German great-great-grandfather was killed either on Aug. 18 or 19, 1862. He lies in an unmarked grave near Lafayette, Nicollet County."
Her great-great grandmother's first husband, Francois LaBathe, was one of the first killed at the Lower Agency on Aug. 18, 1862.
Finding out about the tragedies has not deterred Monjeau-Martz from pursuing family history.
"I have been to Mankato and the White Buffalo monument many times ... We don't have to be afraid of what we read and learn, whether we agree with how the story was told or not."
Brown County Historical Society Director Kathleen Backer is finding new challenges in how her organization is helping Minnesotans expand their knowledge of state history. Her organization's museum in New Ulm has closed its doors during the pandemic.
"We want to touch people with the rich history of Brown County. We are trying to provide virtual programming as much as we can."
For several years, BCHS has sponsored a speakers series and tours in August as part of its U.S. Dakota War Commemoration programming.
Due to health safety concerns regarding the coronavirus, its members are instead exploring other ways to educate the public.
Two virtual tours will be offered on the BCHS website — a guided tour of the pioneer section of New Ulm City Cemetery and a "walking" tour of downtown New Ulm Dakota War sites. The tours may be viewed online Saturday through Sept. 23.
BCHS board members get together via virtual meetings to make plans for future museum exhibits and to discuss adaptations to current displays.
Backer said a floor devoted to the 1862 war will undergo some adjustments to some of its features while the museum is closed. Feedback revealed the public wanted to know more about the Native Americans.
"At the last meeting we discussed how we tell a story about the Dakota that starts at the point of the battles — not what happened before or after."
