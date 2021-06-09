LE SUEUR — Someone is stealing American flags in Le Sueur.
Multiple U.S. flags have been reported stolen off poles at businesses and residences, the Le Sueur Police Department said Wednesday.
The department encouraged flag owners to consider taking them down overnight or installing a camera. All community members also are encouraged to call police if they see suspicious activity.
The Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 is offering free flags to replace the stolen flags.
