U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia toured a candy and gift manufacturing plant Thursday in Le Center and talked with local business leaders as he made the case that the economy is making progress in coming back from the impact of the pandemic.
Scalia stopped at the Maud Borup plant where they make chocolates, peppermint bark, fudge cups, other candies and food gifts and then was headed to St. Louis, Missouri, for another stop as the administration makes its case for its handling of the economy and pandemic just four days before the election.
"We're all just on cloud nine," Maud Borup owner Christine Lantinen said as the visit wrapped up. Her business was chosen for the visit by Congressman Jim Hagedorn's office.
Scalia visited with some employees, wondering why the plant drew so many women as workers. "We have a lot of flexibility with their schedules," Lantinen said.
She bought the struggling Plymouth-based business in 2005 and has steadily grown it, including adding a just completed 70,000-square-foot addition to the Le Center plant. The company now employs 140.
Lantinen said that while they're on track to grow 20% this year, it's been a wild time to be in business.
"The challenges of COVID have been tough. Packaging and getting raw ingredients has been tougher. Some suppliers shut down because of outbreaks. It's a hard climate to run a business in."
GDP up strongly
Scalia's argument for an improving economy was bolstered by a stronger than expected report Thursday morning showing rapid growth in gross domestic product.
"We got this very good report today. The GDP is far ahead of where it was projected to be even a little while ago," he said.
The Commerce Department reported that U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter expanded at a 33.1% annualized pace, its fastest growth ever, as the U.S. economy swiftly recovered some of the drastic losses of earlier in the year.
As big as the jump was, the news is tempered by the fact the economy plunged so far earlier. GDP shrank at a record pace during the previous three months, so despite the strong rebound in July, August and September, the economy has far from recovered from the pandemic damage.
"Since the peak unemployment in April, we’ve added back nearly 11.5 million jobs and have seen the unemployment rate fall nearly seven points. Last week, we learned that 34 states had an unemployment rate below 8% in September," Scalia said.
He said the pre-pandemic economy was very strong and lifted lower-income workers wages significantly while the administration cut taxes and regulations.
Scalia said they continue to push for another COVID relief bill in Congress. Negotiations between the White House and the Democrat-controlled House on a stimulus bill continue.
He also argued against states shutting down too much of their economies, saying that with proper safety measures people can be protected while the economy is allowed to grow.
Scalia's comments come as the state and national economies have shown both disturbing and promising signs recently.
The stock market has whiplashed as COVID-19 cases and deaths shoot up and hospitals in many places are becoming overwhelmed. On Wednesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 934 points, or 3.4%, its biggest one-day fall since June. But on Thursday the market went up as better than expected news on the GDP came.
The country has also clawed back nearly 4 million jobs in the past three months, although the unemployment rate remains at 7.9%. In Minnesota the unemployment rate was 6% in September. Those rates, which were significantly lower than the month before, were driven mostly by the fact more people gave up on looking for a job, which means they are then not counted as unemployed.
State's status
Ten days ago officials from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget also laid out a quarterly revenue and economic update that offered a mixed bag of data but was more positive than expected.
They said tax collections from March to September were better than they had predicted in their previous quarterly projection.
Sales tax receipts are about 3.8% percent lower than during the same period one year ago, and income tax payments are about 2% lower than the same period a year ago.
Officials, in their quarterly report to the Legislature, said the better than expected tax collections came about because consumer spending remained robust. That's because much of the job loss has been lower-wage jobs while other workers kept their jobs and income and continued to spend money.
Despite the decent news, the state is still looking at dealing with budget deficits in the billions of dollars in the coming few years.
The Department of Employment and Economic Development also reported this week that the high number of people out of work means more people are vying for the remaining available jobs.
Minnesota employers reported 111,753 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2020, down 24% from the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, there were 2.4 unemployed people for each vacancy. That is the highest number of job seekers per vacancy reported since 2012.
However, it is still significantly lower than the peak of 8.2 job seekers per vacancy reached in the midst of the Great Recession in 2009.
