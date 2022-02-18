Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st Dist., died Thursday night after a two-year-long battle with kidney cancer, his wife announced.
Hagedorn, 59, of Blue Earth, served in Congress since 2019, after winning the district that runs along Minnesota's southern border with Iowa. He followed his father, Tom Hagedorn, who represented the same district in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Hagedorn, born in Blue Earth, had been battling a reoccurrence of kidney cancer since July 2021 after initially being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019 and then having a kidney removed.
He tested positive for COVID-19 in January and was being treated at Mayo Clinic due to his ongoing battle with cancer, though he said at the time he was vaccinated and his symptoms were "very mild."
“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s wife, wrote on Facebook.
Carnahan described “unimaginable pain, intense sorrow, suffocating grief and seemingly never-ending emptiness” at Hagedorn’s passing.
