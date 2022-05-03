MANKATO — A brewery that for years called the little hamlet of Blakeley home is moving to Mankato.
U4ic is opening a taproom at 410 South Front Street, outside the entrance to Mankato Place.
"While we enjoyed the memories made in our Blakeley tap room and we appreciate the amazing support we've received over the years, it's just not sustainable to continue running our business "off the beaten path" post-covid," the owners posted on social media.
"We look forward to serving delicious beer again, along with Brewer's Skewers delicious shish kabobs soon."
