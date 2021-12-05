There are plenty of passionate opinions when it comes to new building designs and aesthetics, be it the Marigold in North Mankato, the glass towers in downtown Mankato, or the Eide Bailly and Bridge Plaza buildings.
Current debate is over the proposed six-story apartment complexes slated to go up on Main and Second streets in downtown Mankato. At least one City Council member said she heard a chorus of complaints about the design. Residents have chimed in saying the design has a mish-mash of different materials and colors, some said the small square windows and color scheme were a bore, and one said it looked like a pile of Legos.
People’s opinions on what’s a good-looking building are as varied and numerous as opinions on what the best pizza joint is.
But across the country in recent years there have been complaints from residents, architects and design experts about cities filling up with apartment buildings sporting boxy designs and bland facades, often made with colored panels and flat windows.
Michael Paglia, a writer for Westword, wrote a piece, “Denver is Drowning in Awful Architecture,” that drew a lot of attention.
He and others say part of the problem is formulaic floorplans and computer-assisted design are targeted to keep costs down as construction keeps getting more expensive.
I don’t have any answers about the state of design, but I’ve long thought we in the Midwest could do a lot to make our communities more interesting and enjoyable by adding more color. If you travel to Mexico, Latin America and much of Europe and Scandinavian countries, you see an abundance of colors.
Eduardo Ek, who grew up in Yucatan, Mexico, and owns Bellissimo Paint in Mankato, has done his own part by painting bright murals on his building in Old Town.
“I guess it’s just cultural,” he said of Mexico’s color. “My grandpa’s house, every room was a different color, the outside had four or five colors. Lots of colors. All my friends’ houses were the same. Sometimes the colors were a little out there, like no plan, but it’s whatever makes you happy.”
As a home and commercial painter, Ek said settling on a color is the hardest part for clients.
“It’s hard when you’re painting your own house deciding what color you want. With a client we’ll get down to three or four colors and they ask me what color I’d pick. I tell them, ‘It’s your house. Paint it whatever color you want. Whatever makes you happy.’”
Brad Luepke and his brother Ronnie did just that when they recently painted three of their adjacent rental homes on the 200 block of South Minnesota Street in New Ulm.
The result is a vibrant and tangy turquoise, yellow and pink stretch of homes in the historic German city.
“My building was an ugly orange-brown color. There are a lot of pretty colors in European counties and Latin America and everywhere but here,” Brad said.
His renter was going on an extended vacation and Luepke told him he was going to paint the house while he was gone. Luepke settled on turquoise.
“A buddy of mine said (my renter) is going to be so mad when he sees that color. When my renter came back, I didn’t hear from him for a couple of weeks. But when I ran into him, he said he just loves it.”
His brother ended up painting his two white buildings pink and yellow.
People soon were stopping to photograph the houses and posting them on the New Ulm Then and Now Facebook page.
“The comments are generally really good, but one lady said it ruined the historic look of the neighborhood. That’s the only complaint I heard. If New Ulm wants to play on its heritage and European roots, this is a little bit of it,” Luepke said.
“I didn’t do it to be controversial or anything. It’s a transition neighborhood between residential and commercial areas. I thought that was a nice little touch.”
It’s a touch we could use more of. When you see the three houses, you can’t help but smile.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
