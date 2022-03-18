The Free Press
MANKATO — Area residents interested in learning more about the war in Ukraine can attend a roundtable teaching discussion Wednesday featuring professors from Minnesota State University and Gustavus Adolphus College.
The free 90-minute event begins at 4 p.m. in Room 253 of the Centennial Student Union at Minnesota State.
A livestream will also be available on the Facebook page of MSU’s Kessel Peace Institute, which is sponsoring the discussion with the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
The panel of professors will discuss the conflict’s origins, context, global economic impact and possible outcomes.
After each panelist gives a brief statement on their area of expertise, the discussion will center on answering questions from the audience and from event moderator Matt Loayza, a history professor and dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
Panelists include Jameel Haque, MSU associate professor of history and director of the Kessel Peace Institute; Anaam Hashmi, professor of international business in MSU’s College of Business; Tomasz Inglot, professor of political science at MSU and director of the university’s International Relations Program; and Glenn Kranking, associate professor of history and director of Russian and East European studies at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
