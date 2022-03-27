MANKATO — With Ukraine on her mind so much these days, Dr. Nataliya Danylkova of Mankato Clinic recently received a welcome surprise at work.
Her entire department donned blue and yellow, the national colors of her homeland, to support Ukraine as Russia’s brutal invasion of the sovereign country continues to rage. The show of solidarity was part of a clinic effort to raise funds for Ukrainian aid efforts, bringing in $4,844 on March 18 alone.
Since starting a fundraising drive March 7, the Mankato Clinic has raised $30,722 in total for the Ukrainian American Community Center nonprofit’s humanitarian and medical aid fund.
For Danylkova, who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine with husband Roman Kovbasnyk in 1999, seeing the strong local support has been touching. Along with wearing blue and yellow, employees gave her sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine that has become a symbol for resistance against Russia’s invasion.
“It’s overwhelming and humbling and extremely generous and kind,” she said. “I feel that people in Mankato, and especially Mankato Clinic and those I work with, they really care about this unjust war. They understand we all have to chip in and help each other.”
Her brother’s wife and young children had to evacuate to Poland and are being hosted there by Rotarians. The brother, a physician, stayed in Ukraine to help with humanitarian aid, while his older children are in territorial defense units.
As she received updates from family over there, she and her husband have been rallying relief efforts and awareness in Minnesota.
Next, she was heading to a refugee camp in Poland this weekend with a medical group providing care to Ukrainians. About 2.2 million of the 3.7 million Ukrainians who fled the country sought refuge in Poland as of March 23, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency.
“I feel since I’m a physician who can speak Ukrainian and Russian, I’ll be a great asset,” Danylkova said before leaving on the roughly weeklong trip.
Physicians and medical groups feature heavily in Minnesotan and Mankato fundraising efforts for Ukraine. The Minnesota Academy of Ophthalmologists Foundation donated $10,000, while matching donations from Mankato Clinic and anonymous physicians at Mankato Clinic contributed to its $30,000-plus fundraising tally.
The response shows how many people aren’t losing sight of what’s happening in Ukraine. Fatigue can set in when people keep seeing and hearing upsetting news, but Ukrainians don’t have that luxury.
“It’s important to pay attention to what is happening and not forget about this in two or three weeks,” Danylkova said. “These are real people and just because they’re far away it doesn’t mean it won’t affect us here.”
During a panel discussion on Ukraine earlier in March, Kovbasnyk spoke about how NATO can’t be sure Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion will stop with Ukraine. It’s why he and Danylkova hope to see NATO step in and stop Russia’s assault.
The U.S. could do more politically, Danylkova added, by setting up a refugee program for Ukrainians. There’s a strong Ukrainian-American support system already in place for them, both in Minnesota and across the country.
Many European countries already have set up programs to admit Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war. So far, Danylkova hasn’t heard of any such proposal in the U.S.
As she prepared for her medical relief trip to Poland, she thanked her clinic community for all the support during a stressful time.
“My patients are great; everyone is asking and wants to help,” she said. “The most important thing is to show kindness to each other in this tough time. We can learn from this how to manage crises or any big problems a nation can go through.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.