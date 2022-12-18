MANKATO — Three newcomers to Maverick hockey saw the men’s team play for the first time Thursday, a special experience considering their journey just to get to Mankato this year.
Veronika Titarchuk; her mother, Halyna Petrenko; and her younger sister, Liza Petrenko, fled their home in Ukraine earlier this year as Russia’s invasion escalated. Over the course of about four months, they moved from one temporary place to another before settling in Mankato in October, where Titarchuk enrolled at Minnesota State University.
In about as much time as it takes to drop a puck, she realized how big of a deal hockey was in her new home.
“The very first day,” she said with a laugh before Thursday’s game. “Ukrainian people love sports, but here it’s a huge thing.”
Earlier this year, the family left their apartment in Cherkasy in central Ukraine for fear of it being bombed. At a friend’s house outside the city, they hunkered down with a group of about a dozen in a cellar, exhausted from the blare of air raid sirens outside.
Like millions of their compatriots, they soon decided leaving the country would be the safest decision.
The train rides, to western Ukraine and then Poland, were harrowing. They waited in the cold for eight hours only to find out the first packed train was limited to mothers and infants.
Another train approached an hour later. Everyone rushed to the other side of the station in the hopes of getting on board, but it was already full and didn’t stop.
They saw people leave the station out of exhaustion. Another hour passed and they managed to find room on the next train, or at least enough room to stand or sit on the floor.
The mother and two daughters had one suitcase full of essential items between them. During a 16-hour train ride to Lviv near the Polish border, they tried sleeping on the floor.
After a nap at a friend’s house, it took another 15 hours or so to get to Poland, first by bus, then on foot. Titarchuk remembers seeing fellow Ukrainians everywhere.
“It felt like all of Ukraine was homeless trying to do something,” she said.
A month in different cities in Poland led to two more doing the same in Finland. The family counted 13 different temporary stays over about six months.
They came to Minnesota over the summer because they had family here and knew Titarchuk could continue her studies at MSU. First they stayed in Janesville before settling in Mankato.
Having some stability after months without it feels “so good,” Titarchuk said. Yet it’s understandably hard being so far from home.
“We have each other, but of course I’m worried about all my relatives and friends in Ukraine,” she said. “No one knows what will happen or where it will happen.”
Staying in touch with them has only gotten harder due to electrical outages. In October, a Ukrainian official told The Associated Press that Russian missiles and drones hit 10 Ukrainian regions, including Cherkasy, damaging energy facilities needed to provide water and other critical infrastructure.
“Whether they’re in Kyiv, whether they’re in Cherkasy, everybody has problems with electricity,” Titarchuk said.
With so much uncertainty back home, Titarchuk described how hard it’s been to plan for the future. It’s anyone’s guess when or if they’ll be able to go back to Ukraine.
In transitioning to life in the U.S., they feel grateful they don’t have to worry about basic needs. At the same time, they dearly miss their relatives and friends back in Ukraine.
The family finds support among their Minnesota neighbors and family. Neighbor Sherryl Wolff has kept in close touch with the family as they adjust to Mankato, and Titarchuk shared her story with Wolff’s local book club.
“With support from the Feisty Readers Bookclub and our neighbors, we have embraced this dear family,” Wolff said. “It is rewarding to participate in their relocation. We all share hope for peace in Ukraine.”
Wolff and husband, Walt, also heard the family express interest in going to a hockey game. Walt happens to be a retired admissions director at MSU and knew where to go to look into options.
He stopped over at MSU to chat with Athletic Director Kevin Buisman about tickets. After hearing about the family’s interest, Buisman said the university made sure they could get to a game before the holiday break.
Their first game with the Wolffs had more fanfare than usual. It was a rivalry game, for one, with the Mavs eventually falling in overtime to rival Bemidji State. Dryden McKay, the Mavs goalie who won last season’s Hobey Baker Award for being the best collegiate men’s player in the country, was also in attendance for a tribute and banner unveiling beforehand.
For the newcomers to Mankato, going to their first hockey game — they plan to go to more — with new friends helped them feel part of the community. Little about their time leading up to coming to Mankato was normal, but taking in a game while dressed in the home team’s purple and gold felt “like being a normal student,” Titarchuk said.
Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.