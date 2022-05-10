Career plans have taken a back seat to the importance of family for Dariia Hozhenko, a physics graduate student at Minnesota State University.
The 23-year-old’s mother remains in their western Ukrainian home, some 12 miles from the city of Lviv. While it is about 350 miles west of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains defiant of the Russian bombardment, deep worries remain.
Can anyone be safe in Ukraine? It’s a question Hozhenko is often asked.
“It’s such a strange question,” she says. “It’s impossible to be safe there.”
Hozhenko arrived in Mankato for fall semester in mid-August but talks regularly to her mother, happy she’s busy gardening and living as normal a life as possible in war-stricken Ukraine. But an April 19 bombardment of Lviv brought more death and destruction, some of the most severe since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
“My mom is the most important person to me in the world,” Hozhenko says. An uncle and cousin, too, remain in Ukraine.
But Hozhenko will spend the summer on the U.S. East Coast “because I have no safe place to go back to in Ukraine.” Summer plans will include more physics research — she hopes to one day work in a nuclear power station somewhere “around the world” — as well as some rest and attempts at relaxation.
Still, she feels uneasy. “I’m feeling guilty,” Hozhenko admits. “I have friends and I have family in Ukraine. And I’m safe.”
In the immediate days of the Russian invasion, Hozhenko was on “autopilot” and shocked by the destruction and images flooding social media and the news.
“Right away, I couldn’t really do anything,” she says. “It’s been such an impact on me .. Children and people are dying, in the center of Europe, because of the war and the invaders. I just hope that it will end. I just want it to stop right now.”
To combat the guilty feelings and helplessness, Hozhenko threw herself into protest meetings and demonstrations, speaking out against the Russian invasion. Teaching. Fundraising. After a March 30 peace march on the MSU campus through freezing rain, Hozhenko focused on keeping active in such efforts.
‘Small efforts’ keep her busy
Hozhenko says her protests and demonstrations are “small efforts” in comparison to the battles in and for Ukraine. Before wrapping up spring semester at MSU, Hozhenko accepted an invitation to speak at Gaylord’s United Church of Christ on May 1.
The Rev. Dennis McKee said the mission of his church is to educate and learn and provide a sense of compassion for those suffering in Ukraine, for the millions of refugees forced to leave their homes, and for those watching from afar.
“It just breaks my heart, and if I think about it too much, I cry,” he said, “of how mean and evil one human being can be to another human being and how so often we just take for granted the safety and security and peace that we live in.”
Among attendees of the Gaylord presentation was Andre Wynohrad, 72, a 16-year resident of Glencoe. Born in Austria seven years after his Ukrainian parents separately fled during Hitler’s march into Europe in 1942, Wynohrad brought a Ukrainian scarf as a gift to Hozhenko, who he had never met.
“I thought it would be a nice memory of her Gaylord event,” he said.
Wynohrad served in the U.S. Army during the late 1960s, two years prior to his citizenship. He calls the Russian invasion a “genocide” similar to Hitler’s atrocities during World War II.
“That’s exactly what Russia’s doing. It’s genocide,” he says. “If I would be 30 years younger, I’d be over there.
“I love this country, but my heart is broken about everything that is happening in Ukraine.”
Hozhenko appreciates all the help provided by the U.S. and the warmth she’s received during her stay here. And Wynohrad’s gift was special.
“It touched my heart so deep,” she says of the scarf, much like you might see at an American football game. “It’s very priceless.”
Fighting back tears just two sentences into her Gaylord talk, Hozhenko offered praise for her Ukrainian comrades trying to hold back the Russian invasion and “the horror that is going on over there.” And she called the port city of Mariupol “the worst horrible place in the world.”
“I’m so proud of my Ukrainians,” she says. “They will protect us to the end, in victory or in death.”
With her career plans on hold, Hozhenko shifts to thoughts of possibly becoming a mother herself and starting a family of her own. And it’s reinforced her appreciation for “my college family.”
“I was always thinking about a career,” Hozhenko says. “I want to do something good for a city, something good for all people in this world … Now, I think I also want to be a mother, have a family, and be in a safe place.”
The Gaylord stop was safe and an honor, she says.
“My aim was to inform people,” she said. “Information is the most important thing in this world. You can help people when you’re well-informed.”
