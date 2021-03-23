MANKATO — Powerball players should check their tickets.
A $50,000 winner from Saturday's drawing was sold at the Kwik Trip at 1549 E. Madison Ave. in Mankato.
A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 7:38 pm
