Rolene Fromm and her crew at Uncle Albert’s Cafe cut back this year on making Christmas cookies — to just 80 dozen.
“We did 300 or 400 dozen some years — cut-out Christmas cookies we hand frosted and outlined and decorated.”
The batch this year, at $7.25 a dozen, were snapped up in just hours.
Soon, the annual cookie bakes and likely the cafe itself will be gone. The Eagle Lake landmark is closing on Dec. 28, and barring a buyer who wants to take over, the nearly eight-decade-old cafe will be no more.
“Everyone says, ‘We’re going to miss your homemade soups and pies and hot dishes.’ There aren’t many places that make it from scratch anymore,” said Fromm, who is retiring.
Fromm worked for previous owner Al Anderson for a year before taking over the cafe from him 26 years ago. “There were too many Al Andersons in town, so they all had a nickname,” she said of the Uncle Albert’s name on the cafe.
He had run the cafe for 18 years before Fromm took over.
Fromm said they’ve had a few people look at taking over the cafe, which she said does a steady business. “But no serious lookers.”
She will give it a couple of months after closing to see if there is any interest in the cafe and, if not, she will auction off the equipment and decide what to do with the building. “We don’t just want it sitting empty.”
The cafe is open until 8 p.m. most days, until 2 p.m some days and closed Sundays.
“I usually show up at 5:30 (a.m.) and get my pies and daily specials going,” Fromm said. “People ask me the day before what my special is going to be the next day and I say ‘I don’t know.’ I decide what I want to make when I show up in the morning.”
Fromm’s daughter, Tammy Nelson, has worked with her at the cafe for the past 26 years. Nelson has had a greeting card business she’s run from her home for a few years and will be building on that business after the cafe closes.
Long history
Ron Sniff, having coffee with Jerry Westphal and Jim Seys on Friday morning, has more ties than most to the cafe, having run it for a short time in the late 1960s.
The cafe, then G&B Grill, was long run by Guy and Bernice Compton. At the time it was more than a grill.
“He sold minnows and worms and he had a huge vegetable garden and sold vegetables and they used them in the cafe,” Sniff said.
When the couple retired and moved away, the building sat empty for a couple of years until Sniff bought it and ran the cafe for a little over a year, along with his mother.
That’s when Arnie Bell, who along with his brother had restaurants in Mankato, including the Oasis, came into the picture. The Oasis was dislocated by Highway 169 road construction and Bell was looking for a new spot.
“He sat parked in his car across the street there every day for two weeks,” Sniff said, pointing out the window of the cafe. Bell was watching to see how much business the cafe was getting.
“Finally he came in and introduced himself,” Sniff said. “I told him, ‘You were starting to make me nervous over there.’”
Bell ended up buying the cafe and running it for about six years until selling it to Anderson, when it became Uncle Albert’s.
Until the four-lane Highway 14 bypassed Eagle Lake, the restaurant was alongside old Highway 14 and an easy stop-off for passing motorists and semi drivers. “We’d have six or eight semis parked out here all the time,” Sniff said.
William Mountain, who was having breakfast at the cafe, said it will be missed if no one steps in to run it.
“It’s a local hangout and the food is reasonably priced. But everything changes. We’ll miss it.”
Sherry Rabenhorst lives in Mankato but has been going to Uncle Albert’s since 1967.
“It’s just a good old-fashioned cafe that has good food. Homemade soups and home-cooked meals,” Rabenhorst said.
Eagle Lake Mayor Tim Auringer said locals are still hoping someone will take over the restaurant.
“It’s one of those community staples to have the hometown cafe and provide that gathering spot. One of those pieces people really enjoy about a small town,” he said.
“Hopefully someone will be interested in taking over. All the equipment is there and ready to go.”
