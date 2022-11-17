MANKATO — Sam Stanke loves his job, but getting to work is another story.
A security staff member at the Mayo Civic Center, Stanke is disabled and uses his power wheelchair to get to work a few blocks away from his Durham Apartments residence on Second Street.
Snow presents a problem for him, as sidewalks aren’t cleared as he wishes they would be.
“A lot of times when they shovel, they always put the snow at the curb cut, and that doesn’t do me any good,” Stanke said. “It’s been a lot better than it was though.”
Uncleared sidewalks are an issue for many, said Bonnie Danbery, executive director for SMILES Center for Independent Living, including people with disabilities such as Stanke. She’s encouraging property owners to thoroughly clear their sidewalks for the safety of others.
“For all of our community, for people with disabilities, for the elderly, for kids walking to school, and for moms pushing strollers,” Danberry said. “It affects everybody. That’s really important.”
Streets are plowed to make transportation safe for cars, she said, and we should strive to make sure our pedestrian safety is just as revered. “We don’t want pedestrians out in the street because they can’t navigate the sidewalks,” Danberry said.
“In our residential areas, it can be a big problem,” she said. “Our curb cuts, when snowplows go through, they don’t get re-cleared. If somebody clears them but the snowplow goes through, then they’re filled in again and they don’t reclean them. It’s an issue every winter.”
In Stanke’s case, he is lucky to have a helper. If the weather looks abysmal, he calls a friend who comes over with a shovel and walks alongside him to work, clearing his path as he goes.
“When I think it’s really bad, I call my friend and he comes,” Stanke said. “I always look out the window and see how bad it is. If I don’t think I can make it, I call him as a backup.”
In the city of Mankato, snow must be cleared 24 hours after the completion of a snow fall, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty. If snow isn’t cleared, and the city fields a complaint about an uncleared walkway, the city inspects and issues a notification to the property owner.
“Property owners have 24 hours from our inspection to bring their sidewalks into compliance,” McCarty said, adding that if the walkway remains uncleared, a contractor is hired to remove the snow and the property owner is charged for the cost. That’s typically $70 to $75.
Each snowstorm, the city typically handles about six complaints about uncleared walkways.
In North Mankato, according to the city’s website, homeowners must keep sidewalks shoveled for safety. The city code says any accumulation of snow or ice on a public sidewalk is a public nuisance if it is not removed within 24 hours and property owners can be charged for its removal.
