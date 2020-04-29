Filings for unemployment insurance continue to climb in the local area and Minnesota.
In Blue Earth County claims topped 7,300 from mid-March through Monday. The county also saw the largest share of its labor force unemployed at 18%.
(The "labor force" is a count of employable people, not jobs. The labor force includes everyone age 16 or older, employed or unemployed.)
Nicollet County, with 3,003 claims filed, was second highest in the nine-county area, followed by Le Sueur County with 2,597 claims.
The figures come from the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Statewide 557,000 people have filed for unemployment.
Slightly more females than males filed for unemployment in the state. Those age 25-34 had the highest number of claims. Based on education background, those with only a high school diploma had the highest number of claims.
A new analysis by the University of Minnesota Extension calculated the risk of COVID-related job loss in each county based on the types of businesses in the county. The analysis includes the loss of both full-time and part-time jobs.
The study shows Blue Earth and Brown counties are at the highest risk in the region and in the top quartile in the state with the risk of losing up to 20% of those who are employed.
Extension based the analysis on data from Moody’s Analytics and researchers at the Brookings Institute who identified five industries likely to be hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. They are leisure and hospitality, travel arrangements, employment services, transportation and mining.
Much of the Twin Cities metro and virtually all of northwest Minnesota are also in the top quartile of risk.
Le Sueur, Martin and Watonwan counties are in the upper mid-range of risk with the possibility of losing about 12% of their employment.
Nicollet, Faribault and Waseca counties are in the lower mid-range of risk with the potential to lose nearly 11% of their employment.
Sibley County is the only one in the nine-county area that is listed in the lowest quartile of risk with a potential loss of about 8% of its employment.
Self-employed benefits
Those who are self-employed or independent contractors and lost their jobs are starting to receive benefits from unemployment insurance.
They do not normally qualify for unemployment but were included under the CARES Act passed by Congress.
Minnesota is among the first to start making payments to self-employed hair stylists, nail technicians and others temporarily out of work.
"In less than one month, DEED’s unemployment insurance team has created the infrastructure to implement this brand new program, determine eligibility, prevent fraud and adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove in a statement.
“While it will take us some time to determine eligibility for everyone who applies, we are working closely with the Department of Revenue to expedite that process."
Many states are struggling to get payments to the self-employed and independent contractors as their systems are overtaxed and glitch-filled.
