MANKATO — Local unemployment insurance claims soared in the past month as laid off or furloughed workers sought benefits.
From March 15 to April 15, there were 17,009 claims filed in the nine-county Mankato area. By comparison, in April 2019 a total of just 577 unemployment insurance claims were filed in the nine-county area. That means unemployment claims are up about 2,850% compared to an average month a year ago.
Blue Earth County, with the largest population in the region, had the highest number of claims in the region with 6,145.
Nicollet County residents had 2,537 claims, followed by Le Sueur County with 2,205.
Not everyone who is filing for claims has lost their jobs. Many businesses are furloughing employees for a few days or a week per month during the coronavirus crisis. Those furloughed workers qualify for unemployment benefits for the days they are on furlough.
Statewide, nearly a half-million people — 451,470 — filed claims in the past 30 days, according to new figures released by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
DEED said about 56% of all claims filed in the state were from women and 44% were from men.
The 25-34 year age group had the largest number of claims of any age group.
Those with high school degrees or only some college accounted for nearly two-thirds of all unemployment insurance claims during the past month.
John Considine, of Greater Mankato Growth, said it will take more time to watch unemployment numbers and other information to understand what they mean.
"It's expected," he said of the big jump in claims.
But he said businesses are taking different approaches to the challenges they face.
"For some it was to take immediate staffing actions. There's beefed up unemployment payments now, so people can be made close to whole (if they're furloughed or laid off)."
GMG posted an online survey for business owners and found there are varied approaches.
"It depends what the best fit is for someone. And what fits this month may not be the same fit next month. Some may bring back employees next month, but we just don't know."
He said a few business sectors, such as grocers and assisted living facilities, are doing more hiring or expect they will in the near future. But in businesses like retail, the job loss has been devastating.
"It will be easier to understand when we have more information."
Considine said businesses have been working with their lenders to comb through the various federal and state assistance programs.
"The state programs got used up quickly." He said business owners should still contact their lender and get on a waiting list for future state programs. He said that will help state officials get a better handle on the need that still needs to be met.
"And the federal programs are quickly being used up."
