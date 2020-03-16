Under executive order by Gov. Tim Walz, workers laid off during the bar and restaurant shutdown are eligible for unemployment benefits that in some cases equal half of one's pay.
In some cases, if you had to take off time from work to stay home with your children due to day care shortages, you also may be eligible for payments.
To apply for payments got to uimn.org
For details on who is eligible under the executive order and other details go to: https://tinyurl.com/ulk643a
