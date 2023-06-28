Those thinking of engaging in their favorite outdoor activities may want to think twice about doing so until Friday.
AirNow, which calculates air quality with a color-coded scale from green to purple, calculated the air quality to be 155 at noon Wednesday, which put it in the red “unhealthy” category.
The quality is projected to be in the yellow “moderate” category by Thursday, and in the green “good” category by Friday.
The haze evident across the area has blown in from wildfires in Canadian provinces. The recent plummet in air quality has affected several organizations.
Minnesota State University’s Children’s House limits outdoor activities for children in its care when poor air quality comes into play and sticks to only indoor activities when the air quality is orange or worse.
Southern Minnesota Independent Living Enterprises and Services, or SMILES, which is preparing to host a water-skiing event for people with disabilities in July, also postponed a training exercise Wednesday for volunteers interested in assisting with the adaptive skiing event.
David Brown, an air quality meteorologist for Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, said there’s nothing to be done about the situation except wait it out, and people should limit physical exertion over the next few days, if not avoid it entirely.
“We know the cause is from wildfires from Canada, out of the country,” Brown said. “With wildfire smoke, even indoor quality can be affected, so it’s best to just lay low until it goes back to a safe level.”
An N-95 facemask may also help with the inhalation of particles if worn properly, he said, though it’s still best just to stay inside.
Those who do decide to exercise during this time of poor air quality may experience a variety of symptoms, including shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, itchy eyes and headaches. Nausea, vomiting, heart attacks and strokes also have been seen in very extreme cases.
Healthy individuals are more likely to experience the less severe symptoms. Children, the elderly and those with existing health conditions should be extra careful.
