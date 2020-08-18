KASOTA — After abruptly closing the former Unimin silica sand mine in Kasota late last year, the parent company, Covia, has filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving uncertainty about the future of prairie that was preserved after a long battle with local activists nearly four decades ago.
The bankruptcy will also likely affect the future of valuable property tax and aggregate tax payments made to Le Sueur County.
"We haven't heard anything from (Covia) one way or the other," said Mankato attorney Mark Halverson, one of those who formed the Save the Kasota Prairie group in the 1980s and waged court battles that gave way to a prairie restoration agreement and partnership between SKP and Unimin.
Halverson said Covia's bankruptcy leaves a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to the future of the 300 acres of restored prairie.
"The first thing I ever did as a lawyer was work on that agreement Save the Kasota Prairie has with Unimin. I think as far as preserving the land as a prairie that should be OK because that's recorded into the real estate record."
But there are other things in the agreement that could be in jeopardy. Covia/Unimin, which still owns the prairie land, had certain responsibilities for ongoing care and maintenance of the prairie.
Frac sand collapse
Covia, which owns several silica sand mines in Minnesota and Wisconsin as well as other extensive holdings, is just one of several major mining companies that have filed for bankruptcy protection recently, a result of the frac sand market collapse, followed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kasota mine was by far the largest Minnesota frac sand operation.
Silica sand, which has tiny, hard spherical grains, is used in the hydraulic fracturing process used to release natural gas and oil.
Fracking has declined steeply nationwide. Prices for frac sand have crashed and lower oil prices and the pandemic made things worse for the mining companies.
Covia did not respond to Free Press inquiries.
Taxes being paid
Le Sueur County, rich in gravel and sand deposits, has relied on mining property taxes and on aggregate taxes that are paid to the county based on how much is mined.
Le Sueur County Auditor-Treasurer Pam Simonette said Covia paid $675,500 in property taxes last year.
"They're up to date on all their taxes through the first half of this year," she said.
Covia paid $348,444 for first half property taxes, on par with last year's amount.
But with Covia only doing some mining in their smaller Ottawa mine, aggregate tax payments have fallen.
Last year they paid $325,500 in aggregate taxes. The first half of this year the company's aggregate tax payment was $33,315. "So it's quite a difference," Simonette said.
Presumably, the value of the Kasota quarry would be lowered if it stays idled, but County Assessor Shayne Bender said so far the county hasn't started a new tax valuation process for the property.
"It's up in the air right now."
Covia officials told The Free Press last November that the Kasota mine is permanently closed, but the company hasn't officially notified the county of that and the bankruptcy makes the mine's future more uncertain.
Kasota Prairie concerns
Halverson said it may be some time before SKP finds out what effects there may be to the restored prairie.
"These big bankruptcy cases can take years." Halverson, who is a bankruptcy attorney but not involved in this case, said he's heard some talk that Covia may just turn over all their holdings to creditors rather than try to restructure.
"But nothing has been filed or official yet," he said.
While SKP's long court battles with Unimin Mining were contentious in the '80s, once the prairie was restored Unimin (and then Covia) and SKP had a friendly, collaborative partnership in overseeing the prairie.
Covia owns all the restored prairie and Halverson said they are required to care for it.
"It takes some maintenance to take care of a prairie. Burning to take out invasives and things."
Halverson said neither Unimin nor SKP thought the mining company would still own and be responsible for caring for the prairie this long.
"When we did the agreement, Unimin thought they'd be done and have everything reclaimed and turned over to some third party in 25 years."
But when fracking for oil boomed, silica sand became a more valuable commodity and mining companies expanded their operations.
Halverson said SKP has over the years looked at some third party, such as a conservancy or state or local government, to take over the restored prairie and be caretakers of it in perpetuity.
"We've been kind of looking at a third party to take the land over but no one's real interested in that."
He said that with Covia on such shaky financial ground, the Kasota Prairie could be in some jeopardy.
"I think there's reason for some concern in the future depending on their corporate outlook."
Halverson said that if Covia's creditors begin to push hard for repayment of debt, things could turn bad.
"So far we haven't seen any effort to change anything (with the prairie agreement). I suspect when Unimin has to start making payments to someone things could hit the fan."
