It’s not often that residents get to decide what their tax will be.
During Township Day on Tuesday, the 1,781 township boards in the state will welcome residents to the annual meeting to voice their opinions on local issues and vote directly on the tax levy.
“In past years the residents have come in and said they think the levy should be increased slightly so we can do some more projects,” said Lime Township Chair Karl Friedrichs.
“The residents elect a monitor and then we discuss the budget with them. The beauty of it is they are able to set their own tax levy. Any township resident who’s at the meeting can vote,” said Friedrichs, who’s served 25 years.
Unlike many townships in the region that are all or mostly farmland, Lime Township borders Mankato and stretches to the north and northeast of the city. “We are unique in that we have an orderly annexation agreement with Mankato.”
The agreement sets out rules on how Mankato will annex land as it grows into the township. Mankato has a similar agreement with Mankato Township, which is on the south and east edges of the city.
Friedrichs said annual meetings usually draw 10 to 20 residents, which is more than used to attend. “We’ve been sending out a township newsletter for a number of years that reminds people of the annual meeting and other issues, so I think that prompts more people to come to the meetings.”
The township’s budget has been $220,000-$250,000 in recent years and it has a reserve fund to cover some larger projects or equipment needs. Friedrichs said the board is not recommending a levy increase for the coming year.
While Lime Township has a larger budget and slightly more complex issues because of its location, all townships operate their annual meeting pretty much the same. Some townships also use the annual meeting to elect township officers.
Aaron Jones, who’s been a Butternut Valley supervisor for 10 years, said their annual meetings are not crowd-drawers.
“In the 10 years I’ve been on, I think we’ve had three people total — and they were all at the same meeting.”
The township, northwest of Lake Crystal, has 300 residents and is as rural as they get. “We don’t have any towns so there isn’t a lot going on.”
Jones said their annual budget ranges from $50,000-$55,000 with most spent on gravel road maintenance and snow removal.
Nearly 1 million people in Minnesota are township residents. Townships with populations of more than 1,000 often function in much the same way as a small city.
The tradition of a town meeting has roots in colonial America when New England town meetings gave citizens a way to exercise local authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.