MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way honored its top business and community group supporters during a luncheon Wednesday.
CEO Barb Kaus also introduced Alissa Brekke of Pioneer Bank as the 2024 campaign chair.
Businesses received awards for their participation in corporate and employee giving, sponsorships, volunteering and in-kind donations during United Way’s 2023 campaign, which surpassed $2.15 million for 55 programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
The 2024 campaign goal is $2.25 million.
Awards were presented to the following:
Top in-kind donors:
Coughlan Companies, The Free Press Media, KEYC News Now, Radio Mankato.
Business awards:
Artistry Award: APX Construction Group
Partnership Award: Mankato Motorsports
Year-over-year increased giving:
Taylor Corp. & Companies
Public sector of the year:
Mankato Area Public Schools
Community support organization of the year:
Greater Mankato Growth
Nonprofit of the year:
Partners for Housing
Regional business of the year:
City of Madison Lake
New employee campaign of the year:
Mankato Family Dental
Small business of the year:
West Bank
Medium Business of the Year:
Xcel Energy
Large business of the year:
Mankato Clinic
All-around supporter of the year:
Pioneer Bank
Community milestone awards:
Pam DeMarce, Dennis and Carole Dotson, Don and Joanne Kvasnicka, Don and Stephanie Putzier, Kim and Sue Schwickert.
Business milestone awards:
True Value – Small Business
Eide Bailly – Medium Business
Dotson Iron Castings – Large Business
Incoming Tocqueville Society members:
Heidi Boyum, David and Carolyn Krause, Marley and Judi Lloyd, Warren “Buster” and Nina L. West.
