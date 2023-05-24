MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way honored its top business and community group supporters during a luncheon Wednesday.

CEO Barb Kaus also introduced Alissa Brekke of Pioneer Bank as the 2024 campaign chair.

Businesses received awards for their participation in corporate and employee giving, sponsorships, volunteering and in-kind donations during United Way’s 2023 campaign, which surpassed $2.15 million for 55 programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

The 2024 campaign goal is $2.25 million.

Awards were presented to the following:

Top in-kind donors:

Coughlan Companies, The Free Press Media, KEYC News Now, Radio Mankato.

Business awards:

Artistry Award: APX Construction Group

Partnership Award: Mankato Motorsports

Year-over-year increased giving:

Taylor Corp. & Companies

Public sector of the year:

Mankato Area Public Schools

Community support organization of the year:

Greater Mankato Growth

Nonprofit of the year:

Partners for Housing

Regional business of the year:

City of Madison Lake

New employee campaign of the year:

Mankato Family Dental

Small business of the year:

West Bank

Medium Business of the Year:

Xcel Energy

Large business of the year:

Mankato Clinic

All-around supporter of the year:

Pioneer Bank

Community milestone awards:

Pam DeMarce, Dennis and Carole Dotson, Don and Joanne Kvasnicka, Don and Stephanie Putzier, Kim and Sue Schwickert.

Business milestone awards:

True Value – Small Business

Eide Bailly – Medium Business

Dotson Iron Castings – Large Business

Incoming Tocqueville Society members:

Heidi Boyum, David and Carolyn Krause, Marley and Judi Lloyd, Warren “Buster” and Nina L. West.

