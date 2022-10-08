MANKATO — It doesn’t seem like much, 1.3 percent.
But when you consider it another way — that more than 1 out of of 100 kids in Mankato schools has been a victim of sex trafficking — it presents a starker image.
“That’s really scary,” said Elizabeth Harstad, community impact director for the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
The United Way is hosting a sex trafficking prevention awareness event Oct. 25 as a means of educating the community about what to watch for with youth when it comes to trading sex for money, food, drugs, alcohol, a place to stay or anything else.
The nonprofit invites community members to attend the free educational event and is partnering with Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota Safe Harbor Program to put it on.
“When you think about it, that ends up being quite a few kids in our area,” Harstad said of the 1.3 percent of youth who reported being sex trafficking victims. “Sex trafficking happens; it’s a slow and sneaky trap that can be prevented. We want to ensure that parents, caregivers and really any direct service providers are aware of the red flags and what to watch for.”
She said there’s a “certain amount of stigma around this topic,” and she thinks it’s important for people to know that attending the event doesn’t mean they are concerned about their child. The program is simply offered to help inform community members so they can watch for warning signs in any youth they interact with, be it their child’s friend or classmate.
“So many people don’t know this is an issue, and it could be prevented,” Harstad said. “Obviously there’s a need for more awareness around it and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”
Presenting the training will be Jane Vader, regional navigator of MDH Safe Harbor Program. The training will cover warning signs, ways to talk to youth, safety planning and more.
The event is an initiative by Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Nurturing Children & Youth Community Impact Team. The team is one of the groups of community volunteers that carry out United Way’s annual review process to determine agency funding through the annual campaign.
“This is a great example of how United Way’s annual review process not only ensures the impact of donor dollars but also highlights wider community issues that need addressing,” Harstad stated in a news release promoting the sex trafficking awareness event.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s Sex Trafficking Prevention program is one of the 55 programs funded by Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2023 campaign.
Harstad explained that often youth can become exploited through unhealthy relationships, making the intervention of parents, caregivers and community members essential.
In 2019, the Minnesota Student Survey asked ninth and 11th graders, “Have you ever traded sex or sexual activity to receive money, food, drugs, alcohol, a place to stay or anything else?” About 5,000 youth in Minnesota answered yes, with 1.3 of youth in this area saying yes.
What’s more, youth from culturally and linguistically diverse communities are more than two times as likely to be exploited as youth who identify as Caucasian.
Vader said the 1.3 percent figure is a “conservative number,” adding that many times youth, especially boys, don’t disclose the truth about being exploited for sex trafficking. She said the exploitation issue affects all genders including male, female and trans youth.
“This presentation that we’re putting on is for caregivers, anyone who has exposure and time with youth,” she said, “so caretakers, foster parents, parents, school staff. It’s for anyone who has direct access to youth to recognize those red flags. We’ll also talk about online safety and ways we can then intervene and help those youth get out of those situations, and hopefully prevent that exploitation from occurring. This can be prevented.”
What experts find, Vader said, is that often youth who are being exploited don’t identify that way as sex trafficking typically occurs within a trusted relationship.
She also plans to discuss victim blaming because often caretakers say “‘My daughter wouldn’t do this,’” she said. “And ‘I can’t believe this. We are a good family.’ But the truth is, just by being young it’s a vulnerability. We talk about how traffickers exploit vulnerabilities.”
The event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at South Central College’s Conference Center. A light lunch will be served, and interested attendees are asked to register at mankatounitedway.org/prevention22 so that food can be prepared accordingly.
