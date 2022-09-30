MADISON LAKE — Community members and businesses are invited to Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2023 Campaign Kickoff noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Lake City Hall.
Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2023 campaign goal is $2,150,000 to support 55 programs serving people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
During the kickoff event, United Way CEO Barb Kaus will share a brief update on the organization.
A complimentary lunch will be provided. Sponsors for the event include Latitude 44 Plumbing & Heating, Anchor Bar & Grill, The Landing on Madison and The Lucky Lure.
