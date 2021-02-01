MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Area United Way reached its $2.06 million fundraising campaign goal for 2021 on Monday.
Funds from the campaign will support 56 programs at 36 agencies in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties. Additional funding coming in after Monday could further boost certain programs.
The region's generosity helped the nonprofit reach its goal for the sixth straight year, despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, stated United Way CEO Bark Kaus in a release.
"This year presented challenges none of us expected,” she said. “We never stopped working to meet this goal because the consequences for our region would be dire if we didn’t. Our community came together on all fronts— individual and corporate givers, matching gifts, partner agencies, volunteers, in-kind donors and many other supporters — to ensure we could provide this essential funding to keep our region strong and balanced.”
Kaus and 2021 volunteer campaign chair Jessica Blais of Alpha Media Mankato announced the achievement Monday.
Much of the United Way's traditional fundraising events had to be adapted due to the pandemic. Some employee rallies, a major source of donations, were held virtually instead — others were held in person.
In addition, the United Way's Women with Heart luncheon changed to part virtual and part in person. Another big fundraiser, the Fire and Ice Ball, went fully virtual.
For the full list of agencies receiving United Way campaign funding this year, visit www.mankatounitedway.org/partner-agencies.
