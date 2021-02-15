MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way is recognizing the efforts of several area residents this week — the nonprofit's Volunteer Thank You Week.
Virtual presentations will highlight the following honorees:
• Volunteer of the Year Award: Steve Weisbecker, Lloyd Management.
• Community Impact Volunteer Award: Eric Boelter, Community Bank.
• Community Champion Award: Kate Cox, Project for Teens; Nate Erickson, Ophthalmology Associates.
• Partner Agency Champion Award: Jenny Stratton, Connecting Kids.
• Employee Campaign Leader of the Year Award: Private Sector — Rick Sellner, Dotson Iron Castings; Public Sector — Justin Neumann, Mankato Department of Public Safety; Regional Sector — Bill Gronseth, St. Peter Public Schools.
• Jessica Blais, Alpha Media, will be recognized for her service as the United Way 2021 campaign chairperson.
To view video highlights, interviews and awards presentations, visit Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
