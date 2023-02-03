MANKATO — The isolation of students during the pandemic brought to light the high number of young people struggling with mental health issues, including thoughts of suicide.
And suicide among youth and adults is at alarming levels.
According to the CDC, there are on average 130 suicides per day in the United States.
White males account for nearly 70% of suicide deaths, with guns used in more than half.
The Greater Mankato Area United Way on Friday, in a Zoom meeting, introduced a new committee aimed at suicide prevention and mental health initiatives.
Dr. Patrick Bigaouette, psychiatrist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and one of the committee members, said the problem is significant and he hopes the group can bring awareness to the community and show adults and kids ways to reach out for help.
He noted that 1.2 million people in the United States attempted suicide in 2020. He said the recent Minnesota Student Survey was alarming in the severity of suicidal thoughts among youth. The survey is an anonymous statewide school-based survey conducted to gain insights into the world of students and their experiences.
"The survey showed 19% of Mankato students have seriously considered suicide in the past."
Bigaouette said one goal he hopes the committee can reach is to help students and adults feel comfortable seeking help when they are in crisis.
"How do these students reach out to people they feel comfortable with and trust?"
Another committee member, Mel Hoffner, had a 13-year-old daughter, Mara, who died by suicide in 2021.
She said the health care system, government agencies and especially schools need to do more to deal with youth in crisis.
"I want this committee to drive and lead on complete mental health reform," Hoffner said. She said her daughter was in the mental health system and school system but she doesn't think she got the help she needed.
"Many of the systems aren't just ineffective, they're harmful."
Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way, said it was Hoffner who approached her about starting an effort to increase suicide prevention awareness in the community.
"We thought it was really important. The committee started small and it just keeps growing as more people join," Kaus said.
"We're just there to save lives. It's about educating the community."
Sandy Hasse of the Mankato school district, said they are seeing a big need for more mental health help for students.
"Mental health (problems) really hides itself," she said
Lisa Hardesty, a licensed clinical health psychologist with Mayo in Mankato, said she thinks the committee can help parents and individuals seeking help.
"I think we can really inform the community. What do you ask for if your child is in therapy or what do you ask for if you are in therapy?"
Members of the committee are Kaus, Hoffner, Hardesty, Bigaouette, Staci Anil, Cathy Brennan, Gabby Cable, Sherry Caplan, Scott Hare, Elizabeth Harstad, Sandy Hasse, Dr. David Johnson, Janene Kalina, Britt Lockwood, Laura Murray, Erin Pietz, Sara Stow, Katie Swing and Christi Wilking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.