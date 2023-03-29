Several years ago a friend of Rachael Moldan’s recruited her to get involved in the Women With Heart event in Mankato. That introduction spurred her desire to volunteer and she’s done a phenomenal job of it, now heading up the Greater Mankato United Way’s annual Fire & Ice black-tie gala, which by far raises more money than any event to fund the agency’s work.
“This past (December) we raised $320,000 net from Fire & Ice and grossed about $400,000. That’s the most we’ve raised in the eight years of the event,” Moldan said.
She and United Way volunteer Ronda Frauendienst are being honored today by the United Way as Volunteers of the Year, along with several other honorees.
Laura Murray, United Way director of operations, said all the volunteers being honored are among 1,300 people who give their time each year to help the agency.
“The volunteers are the heartbeat of what we do. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them. We know people’s time is so valuable so we appreciate everything they do,” Murray said.
She said that while many groups are finding it difficult to get volunteers, the United Way has been fortunate to see strong and increasing interest from people wanting to help.
She said Frauendienst is a go-to volunteer for the agency. “She does a fantastic job helping with anything we need in the office. She does our Books for Kids, our reading festival — she’s there for anything.”
Moldan went to Minnesota State University and then moved with her husband, Tony, to the Twin Cities while he was going to chiropractic school. They moved to Mankato in 2010 where they purchased RiverRidge Chiropractic.
“I was going to help him get it up and running and then do something else. Thirteen years later, I’m still there. I run the office and he does the chiropractic side. It works well because it gives me time to volunteer and spend more time with our kids (ages 10 and 6),” she said.
Heading up the 20-member Fire & Ice committee consumes much of her time throughout the year.
Moldan, who did event planning while living in the Twin Cities, said they work to keep the annual fundraiser new and exciting.
“We try to come up with ways to keep it fresh and get out of our comfort zone a little.”
The last event featured a “1950s Hollywood Glam” theme. APX Construction built and donated a massive marquee that hung from the ceiling of the Mayo Health System Event Center and others provided 1950s cars and other themed pieces. Many of the record number of guests (650) wore 1950s clothing, hairstyles and makeup.
“When people walked in, they were really wowed.”
The committee solicits corporate sponsorships for the event while other individuals and businesses donate money. The live auction the night of the gala raised $85,000.
“Some of the packages went for $12,000,” Moldan said, including packages for a home and garage remodel. Companies donated the products for the packages, including things like Vetter Stone, granite, cabinetry and other items.
“Everything is donated so 100% of what we auction goes to United Way,” she said.
“I really believe in the United Way. It’s a huge asset for our community and the area. It holds a special place in my heart. All the money stays local and they vet every agency they give money to.
“As a business owner, we should all want to give back to our community.”
Other volunteers being honored are: 2023 campaign chair Matt Atwood, Atwood Companies; community impact volunteer Rachel Jones, U of MN Extension; community champions Kayla Olsen, Stifel and Troy Olsen, Latitude 44 Plumbing & Heating; partner agency champion Patrick Clark, Mankato Area Public Schools; spotlight award honoree Mel Hoffner; employee campaign leaders of the year Liz Wille, city of Madison Lake, Christi Wilking, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Colleen Hogan, Federated Insurance.
