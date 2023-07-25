The Greater Mankato Area United Way set a higher fundraising goal for 2024 at a kickoff event Tuesday, with CEO Barb Kaus saying she’s confident the nonprofit will again exceed the mark.
The $2.25 million goal is a $100,000 increase from the 2023 campaign.
Funds raised during the campaign will support 62 different programs at 43 agencies within Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties.
“With the wonderful support that our communities give to those in need, we’ll hit the benchmark,” Kaus said.
Raising more than the benchmark could bring more funding to the partner agencies, which range from literacy resources to mental health services to youth development programs. CenterPoint Energy pledged $10,000 to literacy programs at the kickoff.
Newly funded agencies or programs this year include:
• Achieving Dreams for Disabilities
• Aging Services for Communities’ transportation program
• Beyond Brink’s harm reduction team program
• Habitat for Humanity’s Aging in Place program
• Lake Crystal Community Education’s Little Knights Preschool program
• Let’s Smile’s school-based dental clinics
• Waseca Public Schools’ Junior Jays Preschool
A large group of volunteers on United Way’s community impact team review and vet agencies up for funding each year. Along with the increased fundraising goal, the nonprofit’s campaign is supporting seven more programs in 2024, Kaus said.
“Your support makes it possible for us to continue expanding our work to shine a light on really tough issues and work toward solutions,” she said at the kickoff.
The United Way announced Alissa Brekke, president of Pioneer Bank in North Mankato, as the 2024 campaign chair earlier in July. On Tuesday, Brekke spoke how the “ambitious goal” helps ignite change and build a stronger community.
“It’s a call to action to each and every one of us to come together united in purpose and determined to leave a lasting impact,” she said.
Leisure Education for Exceptional People, or LEEP, has regularly received support through United Way campaigns for its recreation programs. Executive Director Lisa Hoffman Wojcik said the funds are “hugely important” for local programs.
“It’s great because it really helps us keep costs low for our participants,” she said.
The campaign kickoff events tend to feature a game or activity, with past examples being a tug-of-war in 2018 and a literal kickoff with footballs in 2016. This year the United Way invited community leaders up for “minute to win it” games.
Competitors vied to stack cups as fast as possible, keep balloons in the air, transfer a cookie from their foreheads to their mouths without using their hands, and more. Pioneer Bank’s David Gullixson won the competition in a final cup stacking faceoff.
For a full list of United Way partner agencies for the 2024 campaign, go to www.mankatounitedway.org/partner-agencies.
