United Way campaign kicking off

MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s fundraising campaign kickoff Tuesday will also serve as the nonprofit’s 90th anniversary celebration.

The event is set for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Attendance is free, including a lunch and trivia about the nonprofit’s history in Mankato.

The nonprofit’s 2022 fundraising campaign goal will be $2.06 million. Raised funds will support 59 programs at 40 agencies in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties.

