MANKATO — A St. Peter man allegedly was caught with half a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Jacob John Friedrichs, 38, was charged with felony drug crimes Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A deputy spotted Friedrichs driving on Monks Avenue just south of Mankato on Wednesday and pulled him over because he knew Friedrichs did not have a license and was not wearing a seat belt.
A deputy observed a marijuana pipe in the vehicle and Friedrichs said he smoked marijuana because it helped him stay off of meth, according to a court complaint.
A search of the vehicle then found a hidden bag with 226 grams of meth and a second bag with 1 gram of meth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.