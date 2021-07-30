MANKATO — An "unprecedented significant air quality event" for Minnesota will continue until noon Tuesday.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an updated air quality alert for all of Minnesota Friday afternoon.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers over most of Minnesota. On Saturday northerly winds behind a cold front will bring more smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario and Manitoba into Minnesota.
This reinforcing batch of heavy smoke is expected to arrive starting Saturday morning. Smoke will continue pouring into the state throughout Saturday and into Sunday, the MPCA said.
High pressure will build over the area for Sunday and remain over the area for Monday into Tuesday morning. Smoke will recirculate under the high pressure, leading to a prolonged period of heavy smoke. Fine particle levels will begin to improve Tuesday as southerly winds start moving the smoke out of the state.
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Purple AQI category, a level considered very unhealthy for everyone, across north central and south central Minnesota.
People who have asthma or other breathing conditions, heart disease or high blood pressure and children and older adults could be affected. People of all ages who are doing extended or heavy, physical activity like playing sports or working outdoors may also be affected.
