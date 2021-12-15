MANKATO — National Weather Service forecaster Brent Hewett says they always advise people to take incoming weather alerts seriously.
But Hewett said if southern Minnesotans get a weather warning Wednesday evening or overnight they should take shelter immediately.
"This is a highly unusual event. If you get a warning take heed, don't delay in seeking shelter."
All of Minnesota south of Brainerd was in a high wind warning and Hewett said winds could reach 80-90 mph from about 5-7 p.m.
Blue Earth County and all areas to the south, including into Iowa and Wisconsin were also in a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
The volatile weather follows heavy fog early Wednesday morning, with many area schools starting late. The fog gave way to sunshine and then overcast skies with balmy temperatures that will reach into the lower 60s, which will fall a few degrees short of a record.
For the first time, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Sibley Park was closed Wednesday night, with plans to reopen Thursday night.
While extremely high winds were to slow by about 7 p.m., they were expected to still be strong throughout the overnight and into Thursday morning and early afternoon, reaching speeds of 45-50 mph.
There was not expected to be accumulating snow in the Mankato region, but some rains could make for icy roads Thursday morning.
"Behind this weather front the temperatures will plunge to the 20s in Mankato," Hewett said.
"We're truly going to see all four seasons in one day. This is likely to be the most impactful weather event of the season and it's happening in mid December."
