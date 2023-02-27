MANKATO — Unspent pandemic relief funds will be reallocated to help low-income Mankato residents avoid homelessness under a plan expected to be approved by the City Council tonight.
The city is planning to shift $102,000 in federal funds to help people with utility payments and rent-related costs to avoid eviction and possible homelessness.
The money — a supplemental appropriation to Mankato from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2021 — was originally slated for home rehabilitation grants, administration and planning, sanitation and personal protective equipment and food assistance.
For various reasons, not all of the funds were used, according to a memo to the City Council in advance of tonight’s meeting. In most cases, potential recipients of the money didn’t step forward or planned projects were canceled.
Under federal rules, the funds must be put to use by Oct. 27 — something the “subsistence payment program” aims to do by helping to ensure continued housing for people “experiencing temporary economic hardship,” according to the memo.
“To be eligible, applicants must be a City of Mankato resident and can request assistance for outstanding utilities, rent, associated late fees or rent deposit. Applicants must also meet income limits (80% or less Area Median Income) to be eligible. First priority will be given to individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and second priority will be given to individuals with outstanding utilities and/or rent without notice of losing housing.”
Because the funding was provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — commonly known as the CARES Act — recipients will need to show they suffered financial setbacks related to the pandemic. The past impacts could include reduced work hours or layoffs or added expenses due to the pandemic and its economic and medical repercussions.
The reallocation along with $60,000 originally slated for subsistence payments means that a total of $162,000 will be available if the plan moves forward. The reallocation of the money is on the council’s consent agenda, which is reserved for noncontroversial items that typically pass on a single vote with little or no discussion.
Based on demand for similar programs by other government agencies, city staff expect plenty of applicants. Blue Earth County was involved in a four-county regional project that had $75,000 allocated for a subsistence payment program in the fourth quarter of last year. The application period opened Sept. 15 and was no longer taking applicants by Oct. 7 because 65 applicants had requested $134,000 in assistance in the first 22 days.
“For Blue Earth County, there were 20 cases approved and paid for, serving 30 adults with 28 children, totaling $40,647.23,” according to the memo. “It’s anticipated the State will create a rental assistance program based off efforts used during COVID-19 that can assist with the increased demand, but at this time, the reallocation of (federal CARES Act) funds will be a key supplement.”
