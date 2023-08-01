Minnesota’s venture into legalized recreational marijuana moves users into the open and is expected to be a boon to businesses eyeing their own moves into the expanded cannabis industry.
“It’s about time,” a 60ish rural Le Sueur County man said after purchasing some hemp plants from The CBD Centers storefront in Mankato.
But despite being a lifelong marijuana user, societal stigma prompted the customer to go only by his first name, Jeff. Still, he was more than enthusiastic about the new state law, which went into effect Tuesday.
“I’ve been smoking pot all my life,” Jeff said. “It’s going to be a good thing for the state. Now, you know they can monitor it and tax it.”
Owner Matt Little of The CBD Centers said business was very brisk and expected on day one of the state’s legalization of marijuana. Four years into the hemp and CBD business, Little says Minnesotans are also enthused and supportive.
“Sixty-five to 75% of Americans favor the legalization of marijuana,” Little said. “Now, the stigma goes away. This is right in line with what we thought would happen (on Aug. 1).”
Other users were less timid than Jeff about their excitement over the new law, which allows for public use in designated areas and for people to grow their own cannabis plants in the privacy of their homes or property.
“It’s awesome,” says Jenny Jones, 43, of Mankato, a self-described marijuana user. “Way to go Minnesota.”
Jones also sees the dual benefit for businesses and the end of the stigma users have often faced from law enforcement and others in the general public. For Jones, the health benefits of cannabis and the legalization of marijuana are long overdue.
“I was thinking about calling up a few friends to have a little party,” Jones said. “But it’s just another day, except it’s now legal and you don’t have to worry about someone calling you in and saying you’re a bad mother. And now, we can post it more freely on Facebook and don’t have to worry.”
No business has been more open and promotional than Patrick’s on Third in downtown St. Peter. T-shirt sales are a hit, with a cannabis plant dotting the community’s location in a Minnesota graphic. And the bar-restaurant was promoting a “Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em Party on the Patio.”
Manager Mathias Ove said Patrick’s was waiving its patio moratorium on smoking to host a one-day pot party for customers.
“Patrick’s on Third is so excited for Aug. 1!” stated its public Facebook page. “Celebrate Minnesota’s new freedom.”
Co-owner John Mayer kicked off the party from the adjacent deck overlooking Patrick’s patio, where dozens showed up to partake. Mayer wasn’t concerned about community perceptions one bit.
“It’s good,” Mayer said. “People don’t have to hide in the shadows anymore.”
Mayer said he’d previously thought about getting into the public policy push to legalize cannabis after the Jesse Ventura gubernatorial win in 1998. Ventura’s long been an advocate to legalize marijuana and played an active role during this year’s legislative session. Mayer held back then; Tuesday was openly different for him.
Patrick’s ordered 78 special shirts to commemorate the party. Candi Sjostrom, 73, of St. Peter, an active marijuana user, was among the attendees.
“I’ve been trying to legalize it since 1969,” she said. Sjostrom also noted her 1990 candidacy for Minnesota secretary of state on a marijuana legalization ticket among her ongoing advocacy days.
Businesses prep for law
Owner Brittany Brown of Healing Harvest MN, a CBD store in St. Peter, has been monitoring the new state law since early indications it would pass during the legislative session.
She also has kept in close contact with St. Peter city officials and law enforcement to better understand the regulatory side of it.
But there’s still a lot of unknowns when it comes to state and local regulations and policies regarding use and future sale of cannabis products. The law states municipalities and counties may award a minimum of one marijuana dispensary for every 12,500 residents. While they may award more, according to the state guidelines, Brown said with the St. Peter population less than that threshold, there’s a chance none will be locally approved.
Still, Brown and her wife, Jen, hope their CBD business will grow with the new state law. And as a women-owned, LGBTQ+ business, Brown said access to all is an important part of their business mission.
Healing Harvest opened in October 2022 and has battled road construction along Highway 169 on the city’s south side. But she said there’s been a lot of customer questions regarding the new law, which is not likely to complete regulatory policies for over a year. Only two legal dispensaries are currently in the pipeline, the Red Lake Nation and White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota, due to their sovereign status.
Le Center is one such smaller Minnesota community already putting the new state law on its agenda. Its proposed ordinance is expected to go to the city council for an Aug. 8 vote, with many of the concerns surfacing around planning and zoning conditions.
State officials also will be looking at similar regulations and concerns, including the safety of children and public spaces.
State officials also are stressing the importance of federal workers and those with CDL licenses to be cautious about their personal usage because cannabis usage remains a federal offense. Some employers may also continue to forbid marijuana use and prospective workers could fail employment drug testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.