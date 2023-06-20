MANKATO — Voters might be asked to approve as much as $110 million in construction at Mankato Area Public Schools on Nov. 7, although a final decision on whether to seek that much won't come for two more months.
The School Board Tuesday night unanimously approved referendum preparations as required by state law, including establishing the maximum amount being contemplated and descriptions of the potential work and the tax impacts.
"That does not require the board to move forward on anything," Supt. Paul Peterson said of Tuesday's vote.
But state law requires a district considering a capital referendum to submit a lengthy description of existing facilities, a list of perceived needs, evidence of deficiencies, benefits to the district of completing the work, the cost of the range of options that had been considered, the rationale for choosing the proposed projects, the financing plan, the impact on various types of property if the referendum is approved and more, according to Gary Benson of Kraus-Anderson Companies, which is the district's construction consultant.
Benson said the education department often completes its review and provides comments in 30 days or so but has up to 60 days. Even with the lengthier review, the School Board would have just enough time — if it chooses to move forward with a referendum — to settle on the precise amount and the specific wording of the ballot question and publish it in The Free Press by the deadline required to be on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Projects being contemplated include the addition of secure entrances to all Mankato schools, improvements to the district's new early learning center on Map Drive, and modernization of West High School, including its swimming pool.
If the board decides to move ahead with the construction referendum in August, it would come 10 years after 70% of voters favored a $69.5 million ballot question that led to a major renovation of East High School, an expansion of Dakota Meadows Middle School and the creation of Prairie Winds Middle School. The capital investment also included $1.8 million for renovations of Garfield Elementary School.
The only improvement at West financed by the 2013 referendum was a $2 million expansion of the school cafeteria, and Peterson said West is increasingly outdated.
"West in many ways looks like a very traditional 1950s, 1960s high school," Peterson said.
