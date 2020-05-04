MANKATO — Colleges and universities in the Dakotas and Iowa are hinting they will be open for the fall semester, but it will likely be mid-summer before a decision is made at Minnesota State University.
"Ultimately, we do not know," MSU Vice President of Student Affairs David Jones said Monday.
Jones, speaking to an online meeting of the local Kiwanis Club, expects it will be July before a determination is made.
The Minnesota Department of Health is just beginning to set up task forces to determine what would be required to allow dormitory housing and in-person classes to return in the midst of a pandemic. MDH already has indicated that colleges should anticipate that groups of 50 or more will continue to be discouraged throughout 2020, so MSU knows class sizes will need to be below that level even if the campus reopens, he said.
Jones could be more definitive in talking about what has occurred in the past two months.
After Gov. Tim Walz shut down campuses, MSU moved more than 3,000 courses online, moved more than 2,800 students out of residence halls, and shifted more than 1,400 faculty and staff from university buildings to home offices. All winter and spring sports were canceled, as was the commencement ceremony that would have been this Saturday. The university's new sports dome was closed, and all community events scheduled for campus also were scrapped.
"Things were upended in a pretty quick manner," Jones said.
Efforts have been made to ease the financial, academic and mental concerns of the 14,000-plus students at MSU, the largest public university in the state outside the University of Minnesota.
More than $6 million of residence hall fees have been refunded — an amount that precisely matches the share of the semester that students aren't living in dorms.
"Since they weren't there for half, it felt only right to reimburse half," Jones said.
Students depending on work-study jobs on campus are still getting their paychecks even if they can't do their jobs, he said. The money already was budgeted, and the students typically were relying on the salaries to make ends meet.
University staff members have directly called more than 10,000 undergraduates to check in on how they're doing. For students without home computers, the university purchased 150 laptops and distributed them through the campus library — mailing the machines in some cases.
For students with nowhere to go, about 50 are still living in campus housing and about 280 meals a day are being served in a university dining hall.
International students at MSU are a particular concern because the university — with about 1,300 foreign students — has been more successful than the vast majority of comparable schools in attracting enrollment from overseas. Many of those scholars aren't allowed to work off campus under the rules of student visas, and many of their families — struggling with the economic effects of the pandemic in their home countries — aren't able to provide financial support.
"Those students are extremely fearful about going back home and not being allowed to return here," Jones said.
Because the COVID-19 pandemic is such a momentous event, some of the international students have been provided paying jobs aimed at documenting the impact on MSU for posterity — doing history projects such as oral interviews and document preservation. The Campus Cupboard food shelf has opened for a second day each week to help provide food for international students and other students in need.
Online courses are mostly going well, and the decision already has been made to continue that model with summer-school classes through Minnesota's system of state colleges and universities. Some teaching, however, simply can't be done online, and the state university system is having conversations with the governor's office about making exceptions to online learning.
That's particularly imperative for some of the technical school programs where hands-on learning in fields such as auto mechanics and refrigeration maintenance is critical. But even at MSU, the flight-training requirements in the school's popular pilot-training program can only be met through close contact between student and instructor in an airplane cockpit.
Helping high school seniors make a decision about where to enroll is also challenging. ACT and SAT test score requirements have been dropped at MSU, and there's hope that on-campus visits by prospective students and their parents might be allowed to resume by July.
There are some signs that Minnesota high school seniors who were planning to enroll at colleges around the country are reconsidering, worried they will be paying top-tier tuition even while taking online classes from their parents' Minnesota homes, Jones said in response to a question by Kiwanis Club member Kathy Brynaert. Instead, they're considering starting their college careers at lower-cost options such as MSU and transferring to their original preference when the pandemic ends.
And MSU is projecting an increase in current college students transferring from another American university, said Jones, who also oversees enrollment: "We're the only state university that's up."
Randy Berkland wondered about the large-group events that are such a memorable piece of most people's college years — football games, big lecture halls filled with students, theater performances.
"The university experience, a lot of it's built around that large group experience," Jones said. "... It may just not happen for a year."
A range of options are being considered for 2020-21. Could the college football season, for instance, be moved to spring 2021? Could there be an academic year that's somewhere in between closed campuses and the pre-pandemic normal?
Even if campuses are open next year, in-person classes might need to provide online alternatives for people who are ill or simply fearful about catching COVID-19, Jones said.
MSU, which will be doing a Twin Cities marketing blitz in coming months to attract its next wave of students, is looking to show its strength even in these uncertain times.
"If we can perform well during this time, that's more testimony that this is a special place and why people should come here," Jones said.
