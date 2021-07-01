MANKATO — A Le Sueur County resident between the ages of 50 and 54 died of COVID-19, state officials reported Thursday.
It was one of five deaths in the state.
New COVID cases remain very low, with just four in the nine-county area. There was one case each in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. Statewide there were 102 COVID cases reported Thursday.
Heading into a holiday weekend, Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers continue to reflect a pandemic firmly in check. Adding to that good news is that the state has reached the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of residents 18 and older by July 4. Minnesota is the second state in the Midwest to reach that target, according to a news release from Gov. Tim Walz.
"With nearly 6 million doses administered across our state, we are seeing firsthand that these vaccines work, and I encourage every Minnesotan who has not yet been vaccinated to get their shot as soon as they can,” Walz stated.
New and active cases and hospital admissions remain at or near their mid-April 2020 lows with no signs of a breakout. Officials had been watching to see if the end of capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in late May would generate more viral spread. So far, so good.
Known, active COVID-19 cases in Minnesota came in at 780 in Thursday’s data, staying below 1,000 for the 11th consecutive reporting day — part of a stunning drop since May 1, when Minnesota had more than 15,000 active cases.
Receding caseloads mean fewer hospitalizations. The health department reported 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, hovering around levels not seen since the it started recording this data more than a year ago.
Twenty-three patients needed an intensive care unit bed. ICU admissions are at their lowest since March 2020.
