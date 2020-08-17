NORTH MANKATO — There was a celebratory atmosphere Monday morning as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Roadhouse 169 Bar & Grill to decorate cars, pickups and motorcycles in preparation for a caravan ride to a farmsite near the Mankato Airport.
Jim Barker of Mankato, who was helping attached giant Trump signs to the side of a bus that was topped with American flags and Trump flags, said he wanted to be part of history.
"For me personally, it's not necessarily what you believe in, but to have a sitting president come to Mankato is historic."
Dave and Shannon Pongratz, who live near Rapidan, had their Polaris RZR side-by-side covered with signs and flags.
"I'm afraid of what will happen to things if Joe Biden is elected," Shannon said. "What's his agenda? His only agenda is to beat Trump. What's his stand on trade or other issues?"
Dave said that as a farmer he wants to see fewer regulations and lower taxes as well as border security and law and order.
"I believe private enterprise can do more than government can for us. Strong economy, strong country," he said.
Just after noon the caravan of well over 100 vehicles headed south on Highway 169 and onto the Veterans Memorial Bridge, where anti-Trump protesters lined both sides of the bridge. As the caravan moved onto the bridge it temporarily snarled traffic as caravan participants on motorcycles blocked cross traffic from moving when traffic lights turned green. A North Mankato police officer soon arrived motioning the motorcycles to move on, allowing the intersections to reopen.
The long line of vehicles went up Madison Avenue and north on Highway 22, turning on County Road 2 and gathering at a farmsite a mile or more north of the airport.
The rally and caravan were organized by Andy Johnson, head of Southern Minnesota’s Tea Party, who said he wanted to give people a way to show their support for Trump.
"We have a good turnout," he said.
"I just hope people get out and vote and use common sense. Democrat states are ruined. We need law and order," Johnson said.
While pro-Trump signs were everywhere, there were also many anti-Walz signs as well as several "QAnon" signs, including "We are Q." QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged "deep state" against Trump and his supporters.
Denny Savik had his pickup outfitted with flags and a steel cutout of Trump mounted in the bed.
"The world is a mess right now and after the looting and the riots and the racial tension in the country, we just need to keep a Republican in there. The Democrats are a mess."
A man taking part in the caravan with his wife and two children, who declined to give his name, said he wanted to support the president because he is fed up with regulations and the high cost of medical insurance. "Trump is trying to shrink government."
A woman, who didn't want to give her name, said she and her daughter turned out because they worry about the future of the country.
"We just want to support the president. Things are getting bad, especially in this state. Walz has to go."
