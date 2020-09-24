MANKATO — Kiwanis Holiday Lights organizers worked for months trying to come up with a way to hold the event with COVID-19 restrictions, but in the end the logistics were insurmountable and the annual event in Mankato’s Sibley Park had to be canceled.
The event would have been limited to 250 people via state COVID mandates. Since the display typically draws 2,000 to 5,000 people a night, the logistics would have left thousands waiting hours to get in, said Scott Wojcik, president of the volunteer board of Kiwanis Holiday Lights.
“It was not an easy decision. We created this event. It’s tough. I’m not taking it well at all,” Wojcik said.
The Kiwanis Lights board had been meeting regularly since June to discuss options for implementing social-distancing and other modifications.
Even setting up the lights would have been problematic with COVID restrictions as 1,200 to 2,000 volunteers work closely over a five-week period to get lights and displays up and running, Wojcik said.
A second plan to eliminate walking and allow only drive-through also would have created huge access problems for people who live in the neighborhood, some of whom can’t get through to their homes for a couple hours now.
A drive-through only would have increased traffic 50 percent for autos going through in a given night, Wojcik said.
And finally, if people choose to ignore the walking restrictions, the rules call for shutting down the event. “We would be forced to shut the lights off," Wojcik said.
”The total impact was going to be more negative than positive.”
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said the city was willing to work with Kiwanis on possible alternatives, but solutions would have been difficult for keeping COVID distancing rules. Close group contact is necessary for putting up the lights, a parade and daily management of the event.
“It’s how you can control the amount of moving parts,” Hentges said.
The city typically provides heated warehouse space for the event and helps install some lights in high places that require boom trucks.
Critics and naysayers quickly reacted on social media. Those comments frustrated Wojcik and the all-volunteer board who spent countless hours since June in meetings trying to come up with a solution.
“There’s certain restrictions we have to abide by and there’s no way around it,” Wojcik said. “It got way too insurmountable.”
The board worried also if the event became a negative experience one year, it would be hurt in future years.
Plans are already moving to make next year, the 10-year anniversary of the event, bigger and better. The number of displays will increase significantly, Wojcik said, and the group is considering a complete redesign.
Last year, the event raised $65,000 distributed to 69 nonprofits, the highest amount in its eight year history. The event provided 19 regional food shelves with 12 tons of food. Wojcik said his group is working with the nonprofits to see if there are other ways it can help them.
He said the groups have been understanding about the need to cancel the event.
Wojcik said the board delayed a decision to cancel as long as possible, but it needed to be made now because set-up work in Sibley Park was slated to begin soon.
“On the bright side, we’re already making plans for our 10th anniversary in 2021,” said Wojcik in a statement. “We’re going to use the extra time to work with volunteers in our warehouse and to plan for a big celebration in 2021."
