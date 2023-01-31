MANKATO — Mankato police on Tuesday responded to three separate calls of teenage juveniles suffering from suspected drug overdoses, incidents that sent two of the juveniles to the hospital.
"It is believed that the substance used was counterfeit/fake Oxycodone M30 pills that contained fentanyl," Cmdr. Chad Ruch of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force stated in a news release. "Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl can be life-threatening. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams, which is equivalent to the size of a few grains of salt."
The drugs can slow heartbeats and respiration to life-threatening rates.
"The opioid is pretty much a muscle relaxer," Ruch said. "It pretty much knocks them out."
Narcan was administered to the juveniles.
"Their condition is unknown at this time," he said of the two hospitalized juveniles. "The third one was treated and released and not hospitalized."
With the incidents under investigation by the task force and the Mankato Department of Public Safety, Ruch said he could provide few additional details at the moment, including where the teenagers were when emergency responders were called, their precise ages and genders.
Asked if there was an exceptionally dangerous variation of the drug in the community at the moment, Ruch said it's more of an ongoing presence.
"It's everywhere, and we're just trying to make families aware," he said. "We don't want anyone else to get hurt."
