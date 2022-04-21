NORTH MANKATO — A contractor using an excavator working in someone's front yard in the middle of the 400 block of South Avenue hit a natural gas line at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters, police and city workers went door to door and evacuated everyone on both sides of the 400 block, which is between Center and Cross streets.
North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson, who was on the scene, said the gas line that was hit was fairly large.
Center Point Energy crews arrived shortly after 11 a.m. to begin working on the break. By 12:15 p.m. the line was sealed and residents were allowed to return.
The line break brought firetrucks and members of the North Mankato Volunteer Fire Department to the area, where they blocked off both ends of the block.
After contacting anyone who was home and telling them to evacuate, firefighters, police and city workers returned to homes where they hadn't made contact to double check if anyone was home. At one house it took some harder banging on the door to awake the resident who works nights and was asleep, unaware of what was happening outside.
