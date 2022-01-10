A suspect is in custody after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle into a utility pole Monday night, Mankato police said. The impact knocked out power for more than 800 residents in Mankato and North Mankato.
Around 7:30 p.m. officers began pursuing the driver of a 2019 blue Nissan Rogue after identifying the vehicle as stolen. Commander Craig Frericks said they pursued it on Center Street in North Mankato until it crashed into a pole.
The outage began just after 7:30 p.m., according to an Xcel Energy map. About 820 customers were affected.
Crews on the scene expected to restore power by 9:45, Xcel said.
The Free Press
