MANKATO — Three south-central Minnesota counties combined for six new COVID-19 cases, continuing a stretch of single-digit upticks in the region.
Faribault County had four of the six new cases, while Blue Earth and Brown counties had one each, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Tuesday was the 24th straight day the south-central region had fewer than 10 new cases. The last time area counties had such a long stretch with low case counts was in March and April 2020.
Minnesota had one new death linked to COVID-19 Tuesday. The state's pandemic death toll rose to 7,550.
South-central Minnesota has had five COVID-19 deaths so far in June. The regional death toll during the pandemic is 249.
A total of 110,244 residents age 16 or older in the region have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It equals about 58.9% of the 16-and-older population.
Statewide, about 66.4% of residents 16 and older have at least one dose. The closest area county to the statewide rate is Brown, where 65.7% of 16-and-older residents have at least one dose.
Sibley County has the lowest percentage of 16-and-older residents with first doses in the nine-county region. The county's 48.9% first-dose vaccination rate is among the lowest in the state.
