MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had an uptick in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but again reported no new deaths linked to the illness.
The counties combined for 60 new cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. It's the region's largest uptick this week.
After south-central Minnesota had 15 confirmed COVID deaths in February, it hasn't had any yet in March. The region's pandemic death toll remains at 212.
There were 14 more COVID deaths statewide, however, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,521. The last two days were the deadliest for COVID in the state since mid-February, although deaths have otherwise remained low compared to previous months.
For new cases, Blue Earth County's 18 were the most in the region Thursday. Le Sueur County's 11 and Nicollet County's 10 were the next most.
All but Sibley County had at least one new case, continuing a stretch of low numbers in the county in recent days.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
Blue Earth County — 18
Le Sueur County — 11
Nicollet County — 10
Brown County — 6
Faribault County — 6
Waseca County — 4
Martin County — 4
Watonwan County — 1
After months of grim COVID milestones statewide, Minnesota reached a bright one Thursday: The number of Minnesotans now completely vaccinated is greater than the total count of known COVID cases in the entire pandemic.
The health department reported 500,188 residents — about 9% of Minnesotans 16 and older — are completely vaccinated now. About 17% — more than 948,000 people — had received at least one dose.
In the south-central region, 17% of residents received first doses and 8% of residents completed their vaccine series.
Added up, the percentages equal 39,420 area residents with first doses and 18,612 residents with both doses, according to state vaccination data.
After a wobbly start, vaccinations are running firmly in the right direction. Officials reported some 35,000 new vaccinations in Minnesota, significantly higher than the prior Thursday.
The seven-day trend is running at nearly 40,000 shots daily now, the highest since vaccinations began in late December.
Conditions are improving quickly enough that June weddings and a Minnesota State Fair this year were within reach, a buoyant Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday.
Minnesota currently ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the pace of vaccinations gains speed, Minnesota’s COVID numbers show the state stable still. Hospitalization rates remain at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases.
Known, active cases came in at 7,125, continuing a trend that stayed fairly stable through February and remains down dramatically from late November and early December, when active cases hovered around 50,000.
Death counts have ticked up in a concerning way in recent days, but it’s unclear if it’s a blip or evidence of something more concerning. The seven-day average death rate is back in double digits for the first time since Feb. 17, and has risen four days in a row.
The state has recorded 487,374 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including 949 reported Thursday. About 97% of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
