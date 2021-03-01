MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 40 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, a slight drop from Sunday.
Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have lower case totals due to reporting lags from weekends. The 40 new cases Monday were five fewer than Sunday's total, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Area counties also had no newly reported COVID deaths, keeping their pandemic toll at 212. There were three more deaths confirmed statewide, however, raising Minnesota's toll to 6,486.
The south-central region had fewer deaths linked to the illness in February than any month since October. There were 15 COVID deaths in the counties in February, compared to 29 in January, 58 in December, and 40 in November.
Monday's new cases included 13 in Blue Earth County and 11 in Nicollet County. All nine area counties had at least one new case.
The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
Blue Earth County — 13
Nicollet County — 11
Brown County — 7
Martin County — 3
Le Sueur County — 2
Waseca County — 1
Watonwan County — 1
Sibley County — 1
Faribault County — 1
Statewide, Minnesota’s upbeat COVID trends from February are spilling into March. Health department data shows the state’s vaccination effort on an upswing with nearly 33,000 more vaccinations reported, significantly higher than Monday last week.
The new counts follow a weekend where officials reported consecutive record days of vaccinations, pushing the trend line higher following weeks of flat or falling data.
Officials were hoping the arrival of shipments delayed by the recent countrywide cold snap atop the state’s regular allotment of doses would start to show up in daily vaccination counts. That appears to be happening.
About 16.2% of Minnesotans age 16 and older — more than 900,000 people — had received at least one dose as of Monday’s update, with about 8.4% completely vaccinated.
In south-central Minnesota, about 16.3% of residents have received at least one dose. About 7.7% have completed both doses.
Brown County's 18.4% of residents with first doses is the highest percentage in the region. Le Sueur County has the lowest percentage for first doses among the nine counties at 13.4%.
Nicollet County, meanwhile, has the highest percentage of residents who've completed both doses, 9.7%. Sibley County's 5.7% of residents with second doses is the lowest percentage in the region.
More than 52% of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one shot currently, according to health department calculations. That’s important since Gov. Tim Walz has said the state will expand vaccination eligibility once 70% of that older population receives a first dose.
Minnesota currently ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walz last week said every Minnesotan should be able to get a COVID vaccine shot by the summer. At the current pace, 80% of Minnesotans 16 and older would be able to get a shot by August.
There’s reason to believe the vaccination rate might continue to rise with the addition of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose. Shipments of that new vaccine option are expected to begin arriving in states in the next week.
While the pace of vaccinations is picking up, Minnesota’s COVID numbers show the state holding fairly steady in a good way.
Hospitalization rates remain encouraging and remain at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases. The health department on Monday reported 230 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID, with 47 needing intensive care.
Known, active cases came in at 7,097, continuing a trend that stayed fairly stable through February and remains down dramatically from late November and early December, when active cases hovered around 50,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.