MANKATO — A state audit discovered five previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in south-central Minnesota counties.
Private labs reportedly failed to report the deaths, which were among 138 total across Minnesota, to the state as required by law, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. State epidemiologists identified the deaths along with 891 unreported cases during the audit.
"These cases and deaths occurred over the course of the last year," the health department stated. "The cases will be attributed to the appropriate date in the 'positive cases by date specimen collected data table.' However, deaths will appear as a one-day spike because deaths are represented by the date reported."
The deaths included a Blue Earth County resident older than 100, a Nicollet County resident in their early 90s, a Le Sueur County resident in their mid to late 80s and two Waseca County residents in their mid to late 80s.
Factoring in the newly reported deaths, south-central Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 220. The 138 deaths statewide raised Minnesota's toll to 6,696.
Apart from the one-day spike related to the unreported deaths, COVID fatalities have been relatively low statewide so far this month.
Nicollet County's 42 total COVID deaths are the most in the nine-county region. Blue Earth and Brown counties are tied for the next most with 37 each.
The two deaths in Waseca County raised its toll to 19, while Le Sueur County is now up to 21 deaths.
Area counties also combined for 60 new COVID cases Tuesday, up from Monday's lower total. Blue Earth County's 32 newly confirmed cases were the most in the region.
All but Sibley County had at least one new case. The full list of newly confirmed cases by county includes:
Blue Earth County — 32
Waseca County — 10
Nicollet County — 8
Le Sueur County — 3
Brown County — 3
Faribault County — 2
Watonwan County — 1
Martin County — 1
Statewide, Minnesota’s COVID vaccination picture continues to brighten.
Tuesday’s data showed some 20,620 new vaccinations, significantly higher than the prior Tuesday. The seven-day trend is running at nearly 42,000 shots daily, the highest it’s been since vaccinations began in late December.
The newest numbers came minutes after Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials expanded vaccine eligibility to another 1.8 million Minnesotans and indicated that by late April the state could be ready to offer a shot to any Minnesota adult.
State public health leaders have said for weeks that they’d be ready to ramp up vaccinations when they got more supply. With more than 127,000 doses expected this week in Minnesota, the table seems set.
The health department reported more than 602,000 people — 10.8% of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations, while nearly 1.1 million — about 19.5% — had received at least one dose, including 67% of people age 65 and older.
State officials told reporters Tuesday that pharmacies around the state this week have been redirecting doses from places that are saturated to areas where demand was greater.
Minnesota ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Minnesota’s latest COVID numbers, meanwhile, show disease conditions continue to be mostly stable.
Hospitalization rates remain at levels last seen before the late-fall surge in cases. There were 231 people hospitalized with COVID in Minnesota as of Monday; 50 needed intensive care.
Known, active cases came in at just under 7,000 on Tuesday, continuing a trend that’s held steady through February and remains down dramatically from late November and early December.
Officials urged COVID watchers not to read anything into Tuesday’s data around new daily cases and deaths due to the reporting error. The health department said the problems were tied to four private labs that failed to report positive tests to the state including from nursing homes.
The state declined to name the labs because they are being investigated.
